Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde said that he and his party MLAs will return to Mumbai from Guwahati tomorrow when the Uddhav Thackeray government will face a floor test to prove his majority in Maharashtra assembly.
29 Jun 2022, 10:19 AM IST
Maharashtra Ministers and NCP leaders meet Sharad Pawar
Ahead of the floor test tomorrow, Maharashtra Ministers and NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil and Jayant Patil, arrive at the residence of party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.
29 Jun 2022, 09:53 AM IST
Maharashtra govt will have to move Supreme Court against Governor B S Koshyari's letter
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will have to move the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter mandating the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face a floor test on June 30.
29 Jun 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Eknath Shinde visits Kamakhya temple in Guwahati
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde along with four dissident legislators on Wednesday morning visited the famed Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and offered prayers. "I will return to Mumbai tomorrow. I prayed for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra here at the temple," Shinde said after visiting the temple.
29 Jun 2022, 09:45 AM IST
Eknath Shinde says 'ready for floor test'
Shinde who claims the support of over 50 MLAs had on Tuesday stated that he will return to Mumbai soon and "take Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy forward." The rebel leader also said that he will take part in the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. "I will take part in the floor test and follow all protocols," he said.
29 Jun 2022, 09:43 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will face the floor test
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asks asks Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold floor test of Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday.