Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti to seal seat-sharing pact? All eyes on key meet today | 10 points
- The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Maharashtra elections are set to be held in single phase on November 20.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra Polls: With Maharashtra elections are just a month away, Mahayuti leaders which consist of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are likely to meet Amit Shah today, October 16, report by News18 stated. As per the report, the talks on seat sharing are expected to be held.