Several essential services, including water supply, remained affected in Pune and the neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra due to a power outage. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officials (MSETCL) said that the power supply was disconnected after a 400KV substation at Lonikand faced problems at 4.30 AM due to a technical glitch. The outage affected over 20 lakh residential, commercial and industrial consumers.

The MSETCL said that an alternate power supply was being arranged through a back feeder and priority was given to the emergency services such as medical. However, power was restored in some areas in the city, but the MSEDCL said it will take a few more hours to restore complete supply.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation also informed that the water supply in the region will be affected due to the lack of power supply to its pumping stations in its water treatment plant, in Sector 23 and Rawet.

