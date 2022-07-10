Maharashtra rains | 76 people dead since 1 June, 9 die in past 24 hours: SDMD

According to the SDMD, 838 houses have been damaged and 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, while 35 relief camps have been set up by it and the rehabilitation department in the state.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the incessant downpour over Maharashtra during the past couple of days, a total of 76 people have lost their lives since 1 June and of them, nine died in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Department (SDMD) on 10 July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the incessant downpour over Maharashtra during the past couple of days, a total of 76 people have lost their lives since 1 June and of them, nine died in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Department (SDMD) on 10 July.
According to the SDMD, 838 houses have been damaged and 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, while 35 relief camps have been set up by it and the rehabilitation department in the state.
According to the SDMD, 838 houses have been damaged and 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, while 35 relief camps have been set up by it and the rehabilitation department in the state.
Apart from this, 125 animals have also lost their lives in the rain and flood-related incidents in the state since 1 June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from this, 125 animals have also lost their lives in the rain and flood-related incidents in the state since 1 June.
Meanwhile, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district in the state, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district in the state, news agency ANI reported.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 8 July issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 8 July issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While on July 6, the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10 July.
While on July 6, the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10 July.
Due to incessant rains, issues of waterlogging an landslides took places in several parts of Mumbai and state.
Citing the heavy rains, Chief minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation and directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Citing the heavy rains, Chief minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation and directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas.