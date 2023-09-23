Maharashtra rains: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Nagpur following incessant rainfall. Watch

Maharashtra rains: Severe waterlogging in Nagpur city due to heavy rain; people moved to safer places. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation issues helpline numbers; more showers to continue.

Maharashtra rains: Maharashtra's Nagpur city witnessed severe waterlogging following incessant rains in the area. Heavy rains lashed Nagpur city from Friday midnight, inundating low-lying areas and triggering measures to shift people from these pockets to safer places. Many areas like Canal Road Ramdaspeth, Ambajhari Lake area witnessed severe waterlogging. According to the weather department, Nagpur airport reported 106 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am. NDRF also conducted floodwater rescue operations and safely evacuated six people in the Ambajhari Lake area in the city. A video posted by news agency ANI showed cars submerged in water and water inside residential home. Following heavy rains, the administration declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure, PTI has reported. Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rains in THESE states today; monsoon withdrawal from northwest India by 25 Sept The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also issued helpline numbers for citizens and advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, took to X to share that he is continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

“Ambazari lake has overflowed due to heavy rains in Nagpur last night and water has entered some areas. The collector informed me that there was more than 100 mm of rain in just 4 hours. Nagpur Collector, Municipal Commissioner have reached the spot and necessary measures are being taken immediately. Instructions have been given that the citizens stuck in the low-lying areas should be helped first. One team of NDRF and two teams of SDRF have been deployed for rescue operations. We are constantly in touch with the administration and monitoring the situation," he said on X.