Maharashtra records 144 Covid cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Mumbai city has reported the highest number of 73 cases in the state, and Pune city 15 cases.
1 min read . 06:28 PM IST Livemint

  • With 95 Covid-19 patients being discharged after treatment, the final count of recoveries in the state rose to 77,28,091 as of today, leaving the state with 916 active infections

Maharashtra on Sunday witnessed 144 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, taking the official tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834. Both the fatalities were reported from Pune city. 

With 95 Covid-19 patients being discharged after treatment, the final count of recoveries in the state rose to 77,28,091 as of today, leaving the state with 916 active infections. 

The recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 98.11% and the case positivity rate is 9.84%. With 27,094 tests conducted in a span of 24 hours, the number of samples tested till now in Maharashtra has risen to 8,00,46,447.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city has reported the highest number of 73 cases in the state, and Pune city 15 cases. Dhule district reported 12 cases. 

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 144, total cases 78,76,841, fatalities 1,47,834, active cases 916, tests conducted 27,094.

