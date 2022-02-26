Covid-19: Maharashtra on Saturday reported slight dip in its daily Covid numbers with 893 new cases with positivity rate at 1.12% in the past 24 hours. The state had reported 973 cases and 12 deaths on Friday.

Maharashtra recorded 1,761 recoveries in the same period, that brought down the number of active cases to 7,811. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.02% and the fatality rate 1.82%.

Pune circle reported 341 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours followed by Mumbai circle, which added 180 cases and witnessed three deaths.

In Nashik circle, the caseload went up by 141 and the toll by two, while Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Latur circles reported 28, 24 and 28 cases, though no death was reported in these three circles in the last 24 hours.

The cases and toll in Akola circle increased by 63 and one respectively, and Nagpur added 88 cases but its fatality count remained unchanged.

With agency inputs

