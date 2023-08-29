Maharashtra's Health Minister, Tanaji Sawant, announced on Monday, August 28, that approximately 11,000 positions in the C and D categories within various government hospitals and healthcare institutions will soon be filled, reported ANI.

Minister Sawant confirmed that 10,949 vacancies for roles such as nurses, technical, and non-technical staff in the C and D categories across government hospitals and healthcare facilities will be filled in the near future.

He noted that a prior recruitment effort for these positions, under the supervision of Health Minister Rajesh Tope, faced allegations of irregularities and had to be temporarily halted.

Sawant explained that these positions encompass 60 different job roles within the C and D categories, encompassing nurses, technical staff, and non-technical staff. This initiative will help the state fill nearly all vacancies in these categories across government hospitals. The Health Minister further revealed that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will oversee the entire recruitment process.

"The entire recruitment process will be implemented through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The advertisement for the same will be released soon and the exams will be conducted online," he stated. Additional details about the recruitment drive will be provided shortly, he added.

The Maharashtra public health department is set to introduce a toll-free helpline number, 115, to address doorstep medical emergencies in the state, according to Tanaji Sawant. The proposal is scheduled for presentation to the state cabinet for approval.

This helpline, once launched, will provide citizens with free doorstep medical care from doctors during emergencies. It is expected to be particularly beneficial for senior citizens, elderly individuals living alone, and other patients during critical moments. The introduction of the 115 helpline is an ambitious project aimed at serving the state's healthcare needs. The state government is fully backing this initiative, and the launch is anticipated in the near future, as per Sawant's statement on August 20, reported HT.

(With inputs from ANI)