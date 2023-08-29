Maharashtra: Recruitment for 11,000 Health Department posts to begin soon, says Health Minister; TCS to oversee process1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Maharashtra Health Minister announces filling of 11,000 posts in government hospitals and health institutions.
Maharashtra's Health Minister, Tanaji Sawant, announced on Monday, August 28, that approximately 11,000 positions in the C and D categories within various government hospitals and healthcare institutions will soon be filled, reported ANI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message