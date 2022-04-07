OPEN APP
Maharashtra reviewing bids for its largest coal import tender in years
A utility owned by India's richest state Maharashtra is reviewing the "cost reasonability and financial viability" of the bids received for a two million tonne coal import tender, the power producer told Reuters on Thursday.

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) said it has received bids from Adani Enterprises, Chettinad Logistics, Gandhar Oil Refinery and Mohit Minerals for the tender, its largest in at least 3 years.

Maharashtra is India's most industrialised state and its biggest power consumer.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

