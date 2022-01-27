Maharashtra on Thursday logged 25,425 fresh coronavirus cases during a span of 24 hours, informed the state health department. The state also witnessed 72 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were in a day, taking the total number of patients infected with this variant to 2,930.

With this, the total case count of the disease in Maharashtra has gone up to 76,30,606.

During a span of 24 hours, 36,708 Covid-19 patients have also recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 71,97,001.

As many as 42 deaths were reported in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 1,42,358. Additionally, 3,850 patients died due to causes other than Maharashtra.

At present, there are 2,87,397 active coronavirus cases in the state.

