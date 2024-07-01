Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anil Parab defeats BJP’s Kiran Shelar in Council polls from Mumbai Graduates seat

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anil Parab defeats Kiran Shelar of BJP by 26,102 votes from Mumbai Graduates seat

PTI
First Published10:33 PM IST
A file photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab
A file photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab defeated the BJP's Kiran Shelar in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on Monday, winning the Mumbai Graduates constituency.

Parab received 44,784 votes, while Shelar got 18,772 votes.

Also Read | Delhi court to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on Tuesday

A total of 67,644 voters had exercised their franchise in the polling on June 26.

Out of the total votes polled, 64,222 were held valid, and the quota for winning was 32,112 votes.

Also Read | ’First day, worst show!’: JP Nadda, BJP leaders hit back at Rahul Gandhi

Parab polled 44,784 in the first preference voting and was declared elected.

Meanwhile, Congress today re-nominated MLC Pradnya Satav as its candidate for the July 12 biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the MLA quota.

Tuesday (July 2) is the last date of filing nominations for elections to 11 seats in the Upper House of the state legislature.

Also Read | Indian team stuck in Barbados: Airport shut down due to Hurricane Beryl

These elections are being held to fill 11 seats that will become vacant on July 27, when sitting members retire.

Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will vote in the polls.

Two of the 11 retiring MLCs are from the Congress. However, given the Congress's current strength in the assembly, the opposition party can elect only one candidate to the Upper House.

Also Read | US top court says Trump immune from prosecution for official acts as president

Pradnya Satav is the wife of late Congress MP Rajeev Satav. She was elected unopposed to the council in 2021 when a by-poll was necessitated after the death of sitting Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise.

The ruling BJP has fielded five candidates, including former state minister Pankaja Munde, who lost the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections from Beed in central Maharashtra.

Also Read | BJP names candidates for Maha Legislative Council, Pankaja Munde to contest

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), an ally of the Congress, has declared support to Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) candidate Jayant Patil.

With 14 vacancies in the 288-member assembly, the electoral college is 274, and the quota for the winning candidate is 23. The biennial elections are being held just ahead of assembly polls, which are due in October.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsMaharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anil Parab defeats BJP’s Kiran Shelar in Council polls from Mumbai Graduates seat

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue