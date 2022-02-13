People in Maharashtra will go mask free soon? There are reports that say that Maharashtra Government is compiling research for the state if there can be a relief to citizens on wearing masks. There soon might be relaxation on wearing a mask in private spaces like cinemas, halls, etc. Although Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday said there was no discussion on the state going mask-free in the cabinet meeting and stressed that everyone should wear masks until the coronavirus pandemic is over. “In any meeting of the cabinet, there has been no discussion regarding making Maharashtra mask free. Have to wear a mask until the corona is over," he told ANI.

Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, said we should not go mask free as of now. He also talked about the risks associated with going mask free as of now. He shared experts point of view and measures to be followed by the citizens in case the state govt decides to go mask-free.

Will there be a risk if citizens go mask free after completing 100% Vaccination?

In this entire Covid pandemic what has protected the spread of the virus and the disease is wearing masks. It is beyond doubt proven that makes prevents the spread of the virus if worn properly above that nose and below the chin. There are countries that have eased the mask restrictions but it will be too early for us to think like them. So I think masks will be the last thing that will go away in this pandemic when we will see that the pandemic is ending.

So there will be definitely a risk of infection even after achieving 100% vaccination as one is not sure how an individuals body is going to develop protecting antibodies and when it will be formed in his body which is eventually going to protect from getting infected or from getting sever form of the disease

What is the measure still citizens have to take if Maharashtra goes mask free?

Measures to protect even if we go mask free will be the same with the use of hand sanitiser for hand hygiene and taking care of ones own immunity by having a proper high protein diet and regular physical exercise

What is the better option from an experts point of view?

From an expert point of view, we should not go mask free as of now. First, let all the restrictions go away step by step with current appropriate behaviour still followed. We should see how the disease behaves with this complete restriction ease out. Whether cases further increase or not, and once things are fine and the no doesn't go up again even after lifting restrictions and we have achieved 100% vaccination then we should think further. But all this should be done step by step.

With overcrowded local trains and other modes of transport being always busy with too many people it will definitely be not a good idea to go mask free in Mumbai so soon when we have not achieved 100% vaccination and still the restrictions are not lifted fully.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,359 new coronavirus cases, over a thousand less than the day before. The state also reported 32 pandemic-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a release issued in the evening. The caseload in Maharashtra increased to 78,39,447 while the death toll reached 1,43,387.

