Maharashtra to go mask free soon? Experts say ‘too early’ to ditch face masks

People in Maharashtra will go mask free soon? There are reports that say that Maharashtra Government is compiling research for the state if there can be a relief to citizens on wearing masks. There soon might be relaxation on wearing a mask in private spaces like cinemas, halls, etc. Although Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday said there was no discussion on the state going mask-free in the cabinet meeting and stressed that everyone should wear masks until the coronavirus pandemic is over. “In any meeting of the cabinet, there has been no discussion regarding making Maharashtra mask free. Have to wear a mask until the corona is over," he told ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}