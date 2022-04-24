This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The state govt is also planning to set up students hostels on the model of Matoshree Hostel in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said
Maharashtra government will set up the biggest hostel for students of all communities in the Bandra area of Mumbai, state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday while dedicating a girls hostel in Nashik.
The deputy chief minister said the hostel will come upon a 3-acre land belonging to the State Higher and Technical Education Department in suburban Bandra, news agency PTI reported.
While dedicating the Matoshree Girls Hostel built under late Yashwantrao Chavan Birth Centenary Year Project, Pawar said students from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute, economically backward classes, students of all castes and communities will be given admission in this hostel.
The Matoshree Girls Hostel is built by the Higher and Technical Education Department under late Yashwantrao Chavan Birth Centenary Year Project.
The Maharashtra government is also planning to set up students hostels on the model of Matoshree Hostel in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said.
“Based on the Matoshree Hostel, hostels will be set up in Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Nagpur, and the movement to build hostels will be implemented across the state.
The higher and technical education minister further said the 'Matoshree' hostel has the capacity of 200 students and as many as 75 students from SARTHI, 75 students from MAHAJYOTI and 50 students from the economically-weaker sections will be given admission in this hostel.
Separately, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said the government is committed to empowering the state police force, and the recruitment process for 7,231 posts in the department will be carried out soon. He also announced that as many as one lakh houses will be built for the police personnel in the state in the near future.
