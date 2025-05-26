Maharashtra weather update: IMD ‘red’ alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane; issues predictions until May 30

In the latest Maharashtra weather update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, for today, May 26. The weather department has issued rainfall alert until May 30.

The IMD alert indicates the possibility of extremely heavy showers that could disrupt daily life and cause waterlogging or traffic delays in low-lying areas.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on Monday, May 26, more than a fortnight before its normal date, with IMD officials saying it is the earliest arrival of rains in the country's financial capital in 75 years.

“Southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26. This is the earliest onset in the last 75 years,” IMD scientist Sushma Nair said.

The normal date for monsoon's arrival in Mumbai is June 11.

As per the latest IMD alert, Palghar will experience thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall and gusty winds on May 26. For the next four days until 30th of this month, Palghar will witness moderate rains.

Thane will see extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall for the next four days.

Mumbai can witness extremely heavy rainfall today, followed by moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places until May 30.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Metro Line 3 operations between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli were suspended after an underground station was inundated, officials said.