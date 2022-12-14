Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Maharashtra and Karnataka will not make any claim against each other until the Supreme Court gives its verdict, after chairing a meeting regarding the border row between both the states.
At a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, Amit Shah also said the boundary dispute cannot be settled on the streets but only through constitutional means.
While talking to reporters, Shah said "The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today."
"I had called Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy CM, Karnataka Chief Minister, Home Minister, and other senior leaders. Keeping a positive approach, Chief Ministers of both states agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner," he said.
Shah said that no party will make any "claim" against each other until the Supreme Court gives a decision on the matter.
"Until the Supreme Court gives the decision in the matter, none of the two states will make any claim on each other. Three ministers from both sides will meet and discuss the issue. The ministers will also resolve other issues pending between the two states," he said.
He also urged the opposition parties of both states to not "politicise" the issue.
"I urge the opposition parties of both Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise this issue. We should wait for the outcome of the discussions of the committee formed to resolve this issue and the decision of the Supreme Court. I am confident that NCP, Congress, and the Uddhav Thackeray group will cooperate," he said.
The Karnataka-Maharashta border row escalated into violence after vehicles from both states were attacked and damaged in Belgaon and Pune.
Since its creation on May 1, 1960, Maharashtra has claimed that 865 villages, including Belgaon (now Belgavi), Karwar and Nippani, should be merged into Maharashtra. Karnataka, however, has refused to part with its territory.
*With inputs from agencies
