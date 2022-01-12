Despite a drop in the number of daily coronavirus cases in the last couple of days, the Covid-19 curve in the state is not flattening, said Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday.

However, Tope said that there is a silver lining that out of the 2.25 lakh active Covid-19 cases, only 14% are under hospitalisation.

The Maharashtra Health minister said that he doesn't expect the situation to stablise by January end or by early February, and urged those who have not undergone vaccination to take jabs, besides masking-up by all.

Covid-19 vaccination and restrictions are key to arrest the spread of the infection, Tope stressed.

He also noted out that the vaccination rate needs to be ramped up. Tope said he has asked for 50 lakh doses of Covisheild and 40 lakh does of Covaxin during a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"The cases have seen a decline in the last two days, but this does not mean that the curve is flattening. There are 46,000 cases today. So there is no flattening of the curve," Tope said while speaking to reporters.

The positivity rate of the state stands at 21.04 per cent and Mumbai's positivity rate is 27 per cent, he said, adding that of the 2.25 lakh active cases, only 0.32 per cent - less than a per cent - require ventilator.

On the supply of medical oxygen, he said the current demand is around 400 metric tonnes. Of this, 250 tonnes is for non-COVID patients and the rest for coronavirus patients.

He said that if the oxygen demand exceeds 800 metric tonnes, then lockdown will be imposed in the state.

On legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, Tope said the doctors have been instructed to share the real time information on the Bharat Ratna recipient's health.

Meanwhile, as many as 481 resident doctors have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors President Dr Avinash Dahiphale said, "At least 481 resident doctors have tested COVID positive in Maharashtra so far."

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a total of 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 18,967 discharges and 22 fatalities, as per the state health bulletin. Of this, Mumbai recorded 11,647 fresh cases and two fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the BMC yesterday.

