Covid-19: Maharashtra on Saturday reported further decline in its daily Covid cases with ,635 fresh infections and 29 fatalities in the past 24 hours. he state had recorded 2,068 cases on Friday and 2,797 cases on Thursday.

The state saw 4,394 recoveries in the same period that brought down the number of active cases to 18,368. With this, Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.89%.

Mumbai recorded 201 fresh cases and one Covid fatality while Pune city added 278 infections and one fatality.

Of the eight administrative circles of the state, Pune region recorded 575 cases, followed by Mumbai (348), Nagpur (257), Nashik (215), Kolhapur (64), Latur (45), and Aurangabad (38).

Of the 29 fatalities, Mumbai (region) recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus infection, followed by Nashik and Pune (five each), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Kolhapur (two fatalities), Akola (one).

Aurangabad circle did not record any fresh death due to coronavirus infection, the department said.

Currently, 2,22,920 people are in the home quarantine and 1,081 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

