Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Maharashtra's daily Covid count falls below 2,000

Maharashtra's daily Covid count falls below 2,000

Covid cases in Maharashtra 
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST Livemint

  • The state saw 4,394 recoveries in the same period that brought down the number of active cases to 18,368

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covid-19: Maharashtra on Saturday reported further decline in its daily Covid cases with ,635 fresh infections and 29 fatalities in the past 24 hours. he state had recorded 2,068 cases on Friday and 2,797 cases on Thursday. 

Covid-19: Maharashtra on Saturday reported further decline in its daily Covid cases with ,635 fresh infections and 29 fatalities in the past 24 hours. he state had recorded 2,068 cases on Friday and 2,797 cases on Thursday. 

The state saw 4,394 recoveries in the same period that brought down the number of active cases to 18,368. With this, Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.89%. 

The state saw 4,394 recoveries in the same period that brought down the number of active cases to 18,368. With this, Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.89%. 

Mumbai recorded 201 fresh cases and one Covid fatality while Pune city added 278 infections and one fatality. 

Mumbai recorded 201 fresh cases and one Covid fatality while Pune city added 278 infections and one fatality. 

Of the eight administrative circles of the state, Pune region recorded 575 cases, followed by Mumbai (348), Nagpur (257), Nashik (215), Kolhapur (64), Latur (45), and Aurangabad (38). 

Of the eight administrative circles of the state, Pune region recorded 575 cases, followed by Mumbai (348), Nagpur (257), Nashik (215), Kolhapur (64), Latur (45), and Aurangabad (38). 

Of the 29 fatalities, Mumbai (region) recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus infection, followed by Nashik and Pune (five each), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Kolhapur (two fatalities), Akola (one).

Of the 29 fatalities, Mumbai (region) recorded 10 deaths due to coronavirus infection, followed by Nashik and Pune (five each), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Kolhapur (two fatalities), Akola (one).

Aurangabad circle did not record any fresh death due to coronavirus infection, the department said. 

Aurangabad circle did not record any fresh death due to coronavirus infection, the department said. 

Currently, 2,22,920 people are in the home quarantine and 1,081 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra. 

Currently, 2,22,920 people are in the home quarantine and 1,081 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra. 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!