Maharashtra's foreign investments higher than Gujarat during BJP's regime: Ex-CM

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India's total FDI inflow stood at $74.10 billion in 2021
Karnataka ranked first with the highest FDI equity inflow of $18,554.29, followed by Maharashtra $12,226.15 in calendar year 2021
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that the foreign direct investment in Maharashtra was higher than in Gujarat under his party's regime.
Speaking at an industry meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said under his regime between 2105-2019, Maharashtra bagged the top spot in FDI across India.
"Before 2014, Gujarat was on top in terms of attracting FDI, followed by Delhi, Karnataka, and some other states. Maharashtra used to be in fifth place. We took Maharashtra to the top spot in the FDI list between 2015 and 2019," Fadnavis, who was CM from 2014 till 2019," formed Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said.
However, Fadnavis has claimed that the groundwork laid by his government to bring in FDI has now become shaky. "Between 2015 and 2019, there were two years when Maharashtra attracted 47% and 42% of the total FDI in the country. In these two years, we got more FDI than what was received by Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi put together," Fadnavis claimed.
Citing a Deutsche Bank report he said Maharashtra achieved the feat as the BJP government under him created a conducive ecosystem. In 2019, 49% of all big-ticket projects in the country were located in Maharashtra, he cited.
The BJP and Shiv Sena ruled the state in an alliance from 2014 before the latter broke off and teamed up with the Congress and National Congress Party to form government post the Assembly polls in 2019.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India's total FDI inflow stood at $74.10 billion in 2021 compared to $ 87.55 billion in 2020.
Among the Indian states, Karnataka ranked first with the highest FDI equity inflow of $18,554.29, followed by Maharashtra $12,226.15, Delhi $7,647.63, Tamil Nadu $3,023.33, Gujarat $2,709.81, among others in FY2022.
