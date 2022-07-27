Maharashtra's Nagpur sees 16 cases of swine flu

Maharashtra's Nagpur sees 16 cases of swine flu2 min read . 10:35 PM IST
- Maharashtra's Nagpur city has seen 16 cases of swine flu, the city civic body said on Wednesday
Nagpur city in Maharashtra has reported 16 cases of influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has said that testing for the swine flu cases will be conducted for free in the city.
As the swine flu cases continue to rise in the city, the testing will be conducted at all the health centres of the TMC in Thane, the civic body said in a release.
However, people getting tested for swine flu would need the recommendation of a doctor, the Thane civic body said.
In Thane, 20 people have been tested positive for swine flu this month and 15 patients have recovered. Two have died, the release said.
The press release said that the civic body has completed a survey of houses in the locality where swine flu patients were found and no new cases were found.
A total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected this year in the Mumbai circle till July 25 which also comprises Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, a health official had said.
In Maharashtra, as many as seven people died due to the swine flu infection till July, a report from Maharashtra's Public Health Department said.
Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has sought assistance from the Central government to compensate pig farmers, whose pigs have been killed during the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), a minister said on Tuesday.
The highly contagious disease continues to ravage piggeries in Mizoram killing more than 42,300 pigs and piglets worth crores of rupees since March last year.
He said that the state government is also taking steps to give compensation to the farmers, who lost their pigs due to African swine fever.
According to a data released by the state animal husbandry and veterinary department on Tuesday, a total of 8,907 pigs and piglets have died since February due to the fresh outbreak of African swine fever.
(With PTI inputs)
