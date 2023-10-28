Certain traffic restrictions along with road blockage will be imposed across procession routes from 2 PM onwards.

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in view of the procession that is set to take place today, October 28, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Certain traffic restrictions along with road blockage will be imposed across procession routes.

On account of this occasion, several grand processions, known as Shobha Yatras, will take place throughout Delhi. The main procession organised by Maharishi Valmiki Janamotsav Committee, Valmiki Mandir, Parvati Niwash, Dina Nath Road, Roshanara Road and Subzi Mandi. This procession will follow a route from Red Fort to Valmiki Mandir on Mandir Marg-Panchkulan Road.

The main procession will begin at 2 PM on October 28.

Route: Its route will include Ground opposite Red Fort, Gauri Shankar Mandir Chowk, Nai Sarak, Badshahbula chowk, Chawri Bazar, Hauz Quazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Pul, Pahar Ganj Chuna Mandi, Rama Krishna Mission, Chitragupta Marg and will conclude at Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir, Mandir Marg.

Two more grand processions are scheduled to take place today

Maharishi Valmiki Janamotsav Committee, Jamna Par, Mohalla Dahlai Bhola Nath Nagar and Shahdara will commence its procession at 4 PM.

Route: The route will span Shalimar Park, Teliwara, Mukesh Nagar, Jwala Nagar Chowk, Durga Mohalla, Mohalla Vishwas Nagar, Bada Bazar, Char Khamba Road, Jwala Nagar Chowk rashan and conclude at Daftar Road.

Delhi Pradesh Aadi Harijan Sudhaar Panchayat, 80 Gaj Colony and Tilak Nagar will also begin its procession at 4 PM.

Various smaller processions and Shobha Yatras are also planned in different parts of Delhi.

Various smaller processions and Shobha Yatras are also planned in different parts of Delhi.

Considering these processions, traffic in and around the procession routes is likely to experience slowdowns and congestion. Traffic police advised the general public and motorists to avoid the aforementioned routes and instead use Metro services.

