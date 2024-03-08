Mahashivratri 2024: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for commuters. Here are routes to avoid
Mahashivratri 2024: Traffic advisory issued for Mahashivratri celebrations at various locations in Delhi. Restrictions in place from 6 am - 11.30 am due to expected crowd of 1,50,000. Commuters advised to avoid specific roads and use public transport
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters today i.e. on 8 March in view of the Mahashivratri festivities at Guruji ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir. The restrictions will be in place from 6 am -11.30 am. The Shivratri or Mahashivratri festival is celebrated with full grandeurs across Hindu temples, praying to Lord Shiva destroyer and the most compassionate God of this universe.
In addition to this, the advisory stated “movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg."
For the emergency vehicles, it stated "all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination. Emergency vehicles are advised to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road rather than Dera Road and Mandi Road."
The traffic police has requested commuters to make use of public transport, especially Metro services. "General public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journey via the above-mentioned roads and junctions," it stated.
Mahashivratri 2024 fasting and puja timings
During this day, devotees keep fast as it is considered very auspicious. They also go to temple and offer 'Panchamrit' to Lord Shiva. Panchamrit is a mixture of -milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee. Offerings like 'bel patra, dhatura flower, curd, ghee, sandalwood' is also done to Lord Shiva of this day.
Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 09:57 pm on 8 March
Chaturdashi Tithi ends at 06:17 pm on 9 March.
Nishita Kaal Puja is 2:07 am to 12:56 am on 9 March
Shivaratri Parana time is between 06:37 am to 03:29 am
