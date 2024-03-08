The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters today i.e. on 8 March in view of the Mahashivratri festivities at Guruji ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir. The restrictions will be in place from 6 am -11.30 am. The Shivratri or Mahashivratri festival is celebrated with full grandeurs across Hindu temples, praying to Lord Shiva destroyer and the most compassionate God of this universe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Maha Shivratri 2024: Know date, history, significance, timing, other details As per Traffic Police, about 1,50,000 people are expected to visit, due to which, movement of general public will be regulated today.

Here are roads and junctions to avoid Bhatti Mines Road

Bandh Road

Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg

CDR Chowk

Anuvrat Marg

Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)

Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road

Mehrauli- Badarpur Road

Dera Road

Y-point Chhatarpur

Main Chhatarpur Road

100 Feet Road Junction

Andheria More

Mandir Road

Aurobindo Marg

In addition to this, the advisory stated “movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg."

For the emergency vehicles, it stated "all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination. Emergency vehicles are advised to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road rather than Dera Road and Mandi Road."

Also Read: 10 quotes, images, wishes, messages, GIF to celebrate the spirit of Lord Shiva The traffic police has requested commuters to make use of public transport, especially Metro services. "General public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journey via the above-mentioned roads and junctions," it stated.

Mahashivratri 2024 fasting and puja timings During this day, devotees keep fast as it is considered very auspicious. They also go to temple and offer 'Panchamrit' to Lord Shiva. Panchamrit is a mixture of -milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee. Offerings like 'bel patra, dhatura flower, curd, ghee, sandalwood' is also done to Lord Shiva of this day.

Also Read: Mahashivratri 2024: Know ‘Puja’ timing, fasting rules, things to offer to Lord Shiva, other details Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 09:57 pm on 8 March

Chaturdashi Tithi ends at 06:17 pm on 9 March.

Nishita Kaal Puja is 2:07 am to 12:56 am on 9 March

Shivaratri Parana time is between 06:37 am to 03:29 am



