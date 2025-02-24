Mahashivratri 2025: Mahashivratri is among the largest and most significant sacred Hindu festivals. The festival celebrates the Grace of Lord Shiva, considered the Adi Guru or the first guru from whom the Yogic tradition originates.

This year, the Mahashivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26. The Nishita Kaal Puja, or midnight worship, is scheduled from 12:09 a.m. to 12:59 a.m. on February 27.

Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks, schools open Banks and schools are closed on the day of Mahashivaratri as it is a gazetted holiday.

Banks According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, for Mahashivratri.

Although the bank branches will remain shut, online banking and ATM services will remain open for customers nationwide.

The banks will be closed in the following states – Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Schools All government and private schools and colleges will remain closed on February 26 to observe Mahashivaratri.

Mahashivaratri celebrations The festival of Mahashivaratri is celebrated as a symbolic observance to dispel darkness and ignorance, fostering a renewed consciousness.

It is believed that Lord Shiva delighted his devotees on this sacred night with a mesmerizing and divine dance representing the cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction.

On the day of Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva and offer milk and flowers on the Shivling.