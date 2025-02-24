Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks, schools open on February 26 day — Check here

Mahashivratri 2025: This year, the Mahashivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja, or midnight worship, scheduled from February 26, 12:09 am to 12:59 am on February 27

Published24 Feb 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Mahashivratri 2025: On the day of Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva and offer milk and flowers on the Shivling. File photo

Mahashivratri 2025: Mahashivratri is among the largest and most significant sacred Hindu festivals. The festival celebrates the Grace of Lord Shiva, considered the Adi Guru or the first guru from whom the Yogic tradition originates.

This year, the Mahashivratri will be observed on Wednesday, February 26. The Nishita Kaal Puja, or midnight worship, is scheduled from 12:09 a.m. to 12:59 a.m. on February 27.

Mahashivratri 2025: Are banks, schools open

Banks and schools are closed on the day of Mahashivaratri as it is a gazetted holiday.

Banks

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will be closed on Wednesday, February 26, for Mahashivratri.

Although the bank branches will remain shut, online banking and ATM services will remain open for customers nationwide.

The banks will be closed in the following states – Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Schools

All government and private schools and colleges will remain closed on February 26 to observe Mahashivaratri.

Mahashivaratri celebrations

The festival of Mahashivaratri is celebrated as a symbolic observance to dispel darkness and ignorance, fostering a renewed consciousness.

It is believed that Lord Shiva delighted his devotees on this sacred night with a mesmerizing and divine dance representing the cycles of creation, preservation, and destruction.

On the day of Mahashivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva and offer milk and flowers on the Shivling.

Mahashivratri significance

The planetary positions on this night, the darkest night of the year, create a powerful natural upsurge of energy in the human system. Staying awake and aware in a vertical posture throughout the night enormously benefits physical and spiritual well-being. The festival gives us a unique opportunity to use nature's forces for our well-being. Devotees refrain from sleeping throughout the night and engage in the continuous chanting of Lord Shiva’s name or mantra ‘Om Namah Shivay’ to seek his blessings.

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 03:58 PM IST
