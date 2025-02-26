Mahashivratri: Prayagraj bans vehicles as crowds swell for last ‘snan’ of Maha Kumbh

Entry of all vehicles has been banned in Prayagraj as crowds have started to swell in the holy city to participate in the final ‘snan’ of the Maha Kumbh coinciding with the festival of Mahashivratri on February 26. These restrictions of no-vehicles in Maha Kumbh and Prayagraj have been imposed to ensure smooth crowd movement on the concluding day of Maha Kumbh. At least 2.5 crore pilgrims are expected to bathe in the Sangam area of Prayagraj on Mahashivratri.

February 26 marks both the concluding snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela and the festival of Mahashivratri.

While entry of all vehicles has been banned, those carrying essentials such as milk, vegetables, medicines will be exempted, according to an official statement. Vehicles of government employees and ambulances, too, have been exempted from the order.

“Essential services, including the transport of milk, vegetables, medicines, fuel, and emergency vehicles, will not be restricted. Government personnel such as doctors, police officers, and administrative staff will also have free movement,” it added.

The administration has urged all visitors to comply with the guidelines and cooperate with officials, according to the statement issued by the Mela Police.

The devotees have also been directed to take a dip and offer prayers only at their nearest ghats and temples on the Sangam based on their entry points.

“Devotees should bathe only at the nearest designated ghats based on their entry points. Those arriving from the Dakshini Jhunsi route should use Arail Ghat, while those from the Uttari Jhunsi route should head to Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat. Pande Kshetra entrants have been directed to Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat. Devotees coming through the Arail sector should use Arail Ghat for bathing,” the statement said.

It said, “To control the massive gathering, pontoon bridges will be managed based on crowd density. Officials have urged devotees to avoid unnecessary movement and return to their destinations promptly after completing rituals.”

The Mela Police Administration has appealed to all visitors to follow these instructions and help maintain order during the grand religious event.

Being held after 12 years, this Maha Kumbh Mela started on January 13 and culminates on February 26. The mega fair has recorded a footfall of over 63 crore pilgrims and visitors, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.