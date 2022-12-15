Mahatma Gandhi's statue at UN HQ will serve as reminder of values he upheld: Antonio Guterres2 min read . 12:28 PM IST
Antonio Guterres called the Mahatma an uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that Mahatma Gandhi's statue at United Nations Headquarters will serve as a reminder of the values he upheld.
He called the Mahatma an "uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence."
On his official Twitter handle, Guterres shared the picture of the statue and wrote, "Mahatma Gandhi was an uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence, non-discrimination and pluralism. The new installation located at @UNHeadquarters will serve as a reminder of the values Gandhi upheld, and to which we must remain committed."
Earlier, on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and the President of the 77th UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi and Permanent Representative Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj joined the EAM on the occasion and paid floral tributes, said the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in a press release.
Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan to' was also recited at the event. The Mahatma Gandhi statue, a gift by India, will be the first sculpture of Gandhi to be permanently located at the North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations.
Incidentally, the sculptor is Ram Vanji Sutar, the one who made the Statue of Unity.
The Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue, with a height of 182 meters, located near Kevadia in the state of Gujarat, India. It depicts Indian statesman and independence activist Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India and an adherent of Mahatma Gandhi.
Jaishankar is in New York to Chair the United Nations Security Council meetings on 14-15 December 2022. India is holding the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of December 2022.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Guterres and exchanged views on working together during India’s G20 Presidency. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.
Jaishankar arrived on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India’s current Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country’s two-year tenure as an elected member of the powerful 15-nation.
“A warm meeting with UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Valued his insights on UNSC reform and the Ukraine conflict. Exchanged views on working together during India’s G20 Presidency," Jaishankar tweeted.
(With inputs from ANI)
