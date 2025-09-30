Mahatma Gandhi's iconic statue vandalised in London, India calls it ‘violent attack on nonviolence’

A shocking incident of vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue occurred at London's Tavistock Square. Calling out the “shameful act of vandalism", the High Commission of India on Monday labelled it as "a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence."

India's High Commission in a post on X stated,""@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London."

Also Read | INDIA bloc leaders meet today to finalise joint VP candidate

Condemning vandalism of the statue of Father of the Nation, the High Commission said, “This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma.”

It further noted that the matter has been taken up “strongly with local authorities for immediate action.” The post added, "our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," the post added."

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi's oil portrait fetches THIS amount at Bonhams auction in London

This incident comes months after Pro-Khalistani protestors held a demonstration during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom near the Chatham House. India strongly condemned the incident after it saw footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists, ANI reported.

During EAM's visit to the United Kingdom, breach of security was noted as the agitators had gathered outside the building, holding flags and speakers as they chanted slogans. Rebuking the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson in a statement said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases.