Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Top 30+ wishes, messages, quotes, images and GIFs to celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: The auspicious festival of Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated this year on Thursday, April 10. The festival celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm by Jains across the world marks the birth anniversary of the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, the founder of Jainism or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak or Sage Vardhamana.

History of Mahavir Jayanti

As per popular belief, Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama in Bihar on the 13th day in the month of Chaitra. Thus, the day is celebrated on the 13th day of waxing moon in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala but his birth date is debatable. Swetambar Jains believe that he was born in 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains believe that his birth took place in 615 BC.