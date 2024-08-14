Mahavir Phogat reacts to delayed CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat disqualification case: ‘Date after date...’

  • Mahavir Phogat spoke on the delayed CAS verdict and stated that 140 crore Indians are waiting.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated14 Aug 2024, 09:27 AM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat (PTI)

Indian wrestling legend and Vinesh's uncle, Mahavir Phogat, has spoken on the delayed Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict hearing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 13 further delayed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat’s wait for joint Olympic silver to continue till August 16

Coming back to Mahavir Phogat, he mentioned that the verdict has been postponed multiple times. He also emphasised that they are prepared to accept the CAS outcome and expressed hope that the decision will be favorable, reflecting the anticipation of millions of Indians.

 

Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Highlights

While speaking to news agency ANI, the wrestling legend said, “On the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing verdict, Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat says, "We had been waiting for the verdict for the last 5-6 days. We had been expecting the result but we are getting date after date. We will wait for the verdict from the CAS and we will accept it. 140 crore Indians are waiting for the verdict and we hope the decision is in our favour. When Vinesh will return, we will welcome her like a gold medallist…”

 

Also Read | UWW opposes Vinesh Phogat’s plea, but rulebook loopholes offer a glimmer of hope

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, headed by President Michael Lenard from the US, to manage Olympic cases. This division functions within the Paris judicial court located in the 17th arrondissement.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat should take the blame for being disqualified: Saina Nehwal

In a statement on Tuesday, The International Olympic Committee said, “The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024.”

All about Vinesh Phogat disqualification case

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics final on the morning of the event for surpassing the 50kg weight limit by 100 grams. After her disqualification, she requested on August 7 that CAS grant her the silver medal. CAS had previously extended the decision deadline to August 13.

Vinesh Phogat reached the gold medal match by winning 5-0 against Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal but was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit. The day following her disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling.

Also Read | ‘Robbed of a deserving silver medal…’: Sachin Tendulkar bats for Vinesh Phogat

After Vinesh failed to breach the qualification mark, the Indian Olympic Association members and officials came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 09:27 AM IST
HomeNewsMahavir Phogat reacts to delayed CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat disqualification case: ‘Date after date...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    147.80
    09:30 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.74%)

    Tata Power

    409.85
    09:30 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    1.55 (0.38%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    164.05
    09:30 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.15 (-0.09%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    333.00
    09:30 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.5 (-0.75%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    V-Guard Industries

    559.95
    09:21 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    40.95 (7.89%)

    SJVN

    145.85
    09:21 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    8.9 (6.5%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    3,351.70
    09:21 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    175.6 (5.53%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises

    84.20
    09:21 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    3.83 (4.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.000.00
      Delhi
      71,218.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue