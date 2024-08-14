Hello User
Next Story
Mahavir Phogat reacts to delayed CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat disqualification case: 'Date after date...'

Mahavir Phogat reacts to delayed CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat disqualification case: ‘Date after date...’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Mahavir Phogat spoke on the delayed CAS verdict and stated that 140 crore Indians are waiting.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat

Indian wrestling legend and Vinesh's uncle, Mahavir Phogat, has spoken on the delayed Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict hearing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 13 further delayed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics to August 16.

Coming back to Mahavir Phogat, he mentioned that the verdict has been postponed multiple times. He also emphasised that they are prepared to accept the CAS outcome and expressed hope that the decision will be favorable, reflecting the anticipation of millions of Indians.

Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing Verdict Highlights

While speaking to news agency ANI, the wrestling legend said, “On the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing verdict, Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat says, "We had been waiting for the verdict for the last 5-6 days. We had been expecting the result but we are getting date after date. We will wait for the verdict from the CAS and we will accept it. 140 crore Indians are waiting for the verdict and we hope the decision is in our favour. When Vinesh will return, we will welcome her like a gold medallist…"

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, headed by President Michael Lenard from the US, to manage Olympic cases. This division functions within the Paris judicial court located in the 17th arrondissement.

In a statement on Tuesday, The International Olympic Committee said, “The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024."

All about Vinesh Phogat disqualification case

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics final on the morning of the event for surpassing the 50kg weight limit by 100 grams. After her disqualification, she requested on August 7 that CAS grant her the silver medal. CAS had previously extended the decision deadline to August 13.

Vinesh Phogat reached the gold medal match by winning 5-0 against Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal but was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit. The day following her disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling.

After Vinesh failed to breach the qualification mark, the Indian Olympic Association members and officials came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

(With inputs from agencies)

