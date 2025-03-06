Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: How to apply for Delhi govt’s ₹2,500 monthly aid for women. What’s the eligibility?

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi is expected to launch its ₹2,500 per month monthly ‘Mahila Samriddhi Scheme’ on March 8.

The Delhi government plans to transfer the assistance directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Some of the eligible beneficiaries may receive financial assistance during the function on March 8, likely to be held at Chhatrasal stadium in the national capital.

Who all are eligible for the scheme? Women whose household income is less than ₹3 lakh per year, and those who do not pay tax will be eligible for the ₹2,500 per month scheme, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Women aged 18 to 60 who do not hold government jobs and receive other government financial assistance are eligible to receive the scheme's benefits.

In its manifesto ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, the BJP had promised to provide monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 to women in Delhi if it comes to power.

The BJP defeated the AAP in the February 5 elections. The saffron party won 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly and stormed to power in the national capital after 27 years. The AAP won the remaining 22 seats.

How to apply for the ₹ 2,500 scheme? Delhi government is developing an online portal through which the registration for the scheme will be done. A separate software is also being developed along with this portal by the IT department through which verification of all forms will be done to identify the eligible women, the Indian Express reported. The government has sought data from various departments for identifying beneficiaries.

The BJP's cash scheme is similar to those already in place in other BJP-ruled states such as ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh and the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’in Maharashtra.

The scheme was a clear counter to AAP's ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’, which promised ₹2,100 a month for women in the national capital if it came to power. The Congress party had also promised ₹2,500-a-month cash scheme for women.

What are the documents required for registration? There is no official word on this yet. But ideally, an applicant may be asked to furnish her:

-Aadhaar Card

-Ration Card

-Proof of Address

-Registered Mobile Number

The portal being developed will link applications to Aadhaar cards. The form will have name, location, address and bank account linked with the Aadhaar card, along with details of family members, The Indian Express reported.

"When a candidate fills in the details, the portal will verify and check if the candidate is eligible, if she is a taxpayer or is availing any government scheme such as widow pension and old age pension, and if any duplicate is found, the form will be rejected,” it said.

The scheme aims to empower women by providing direct financial assistance to those in need.