Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs to fast-track EV shift

Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs to fast-track EV shift

A logo of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
1 min read . 15 Aug 2022Bloomberg

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched five electric sports utility vehicles designed in the UK as the automaker seeks to expedite its lagging switch to battery-powered cars in India

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. launched five electric sports utility vehicles designed in the UK as the automaker seeks to expedite its lagging switch to battery-powered cars in India. 

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. launched five electric sports utility vehicles designed in the UK as the automaker seeks to expedite its lagging switch to battery-powered cars in India. 

The SUVs will be sold under two brands -- XUV and BE -- the automaker said in a video presentation on Monday. The electric vehicles were conceptualized at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. 

The SUVs will be sold under two brands -- XUV and BE -- the automaker said in a video presentation on Monday. The electric vehicles were conceptualized at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. 

Producing a range of clean vehicles is crucial for Mahindra to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors Ltd. in India’s nascent electric car market. Mahindra, a local leader in electric three-wheelers, currently sells only one electric car, the e-Verito, despite having a first-mover advantage with its purchase of an Indian electric automaker in 2010. 

Producing a range of clean vehicles is crucial for Mahindra to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors Ltd. in India’s nascent electric car market. Mahindra, a local leader in electric three-wheelers, currently sells only one electric car, the e-Verito, despite having a first-mover advantage with its purchase of an Indian electric automaker in 2010. 

India’s adoption of electric vehicles has fallen behind other major countries such as China due to sparse charging infrastructure and high upfront-cost of battery-powered cars. Decarbonizing transport is key for India, which is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, to meet its goal of becoming net-carbon zero by 2070.  

India’s adoption of electric vehicles has fallen behind other major countries such as China due to sparse charging infrastructure and high upfront-cost of battery-powered cars. Decarbonizing transport is key for India, which is the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, to meet its goal of becoming net-carbon zero by 2070.  

Ola’s Plans

Ola’s Plans

The first of the Mahindra’s e-SUVs will be launched by the end of 2024 for the Indian market while other three should be out by 2026, the company said in a statement.

The first of the Mahindra’s e-SUVs will be launched by the end of 2024 for the Indian market while other three should be out by 2026, the company said in a statement.

In a sign of how the market is getting crowded, Bhavish Aggarwal’s startup, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt., announced plans on the same day to launch its first electric car in mid-2024 and price it at less than $50,000 for the Indian market.

In a sign of how the market is getting crowded, Bhavish Aggarwal’s startup, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt., announced plans on the same day to launch its first electric car in mid-2024 and price it at less than $50,000 for the Indian market.

Mahindra’s new wholly-owned EV unit was valued at $9.1 billion when it attracted an investment of $250 million by British International Investment Plc in July. The carmaker’s executive director, Rajesh Jejurikar, expects as much as 30% of Mahindra’s SUV portfolio to be electric by 2027 with the launch of eight electric SUVs by then.

Mahindra’s new wholly-owned EV unit was valued at $9.1 billion when it attracted an investment of $250 million by British International Investment Plc in July. The carmaker’s executive director, Rajesh Jejurikar, expects as much as 30% of Mahindra’s SUV portfolio to be electric by 2027 with the launch of eight electric SUVs by then.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.