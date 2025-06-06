Mahua Moitra and husband Pinaki Misra’s net worth: Cash, jewellery, and more details

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is making headlines not for her fiery speeches this time - but for her marriage and net worth. Moitra, the two-time Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar in West Bengal, tied the knot with senior Biju Janata Dal leader (BJD) Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony. There was speculation about their wedding, which, according to media reports, took place in Germany.

While Moitra publicly acknowledged the marriage on social media, the details of the ceremony are not yet confirmed, though a photograph of the couple together has surfaced online and is being widely shared.

"Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful," Ms Moitra said in a post on X, sharing a photograph of the couple cutting a cake.

Mahua Moitra’s Financial Details from 2024 Affidavit Mahua Moitra’s 2024 affidavit shows an annual income of ₹12.07 lakh, gold holdings worth ₹9.41 lakh, a silver set valued at ₹2.73 lakh, over ₹5 lakh in London’s NatWest Bank, and fixed deposits totalling ₹1.78 crore in private banks.

Pinaki Misra’s Declared Assets Over the Years

Pinaki Misra declared assets worth ₹20 crore in 2004, which increased to ₹29 crore in 2009 and ₹137 crore in 2014.

Who Is Firebrand TMC Leader's Husband?



Born in 1959, Pinaki Misra is a well-known politician who has been an MP four times. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Puri in Odisha for the first time in 1996 when he defeated the then-Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy. Misra was re-elected again in 2009, 2014 and 2019.



A senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India, Misra has had an illustrious political and legal career spanning nearly three decades.

Pinaki Misra, 65, holds BA (Hons) in History from St Stephen's College, Delhi and LLB from Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. He was earlier married to Sangita Misra and has one daughter and one son. Moitra is his second wife.