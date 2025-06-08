Mahua Moitra shares glimpse of her wedding dance with husband Pinaki Misra | Watch

A video of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra dancing with her husband, former BJD MP Pinaki Misra, has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared by Moitra herself, captures a joyful moment from their intimate wedding ceremony held in Germany on May 30. The newlyweds are seen enjoying a dance together, marking a celebratory moment after tying the knot.

The TMC MP shared the dance video on her Instagram story, which later disappeared. However, it quickly went viral and was widely shared by social media users. The couple, dressed in matching peach outfits—Moitra in a soft pale pink saree and her husband Pinaki Misra in a waistcoat—can be seen dancing to a Bollywood number "Raat Ke Humsafar."

The TMC MP, known for her fiery speeches in Parliament, married former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentarian Pinaki Misra in a low-key ceremony in Germany on 30 May. Sharing a picture of the newlywed couple cutting their cake, Moitra wrote, "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful." In the photo, the couple can be seen cutting the cake.

A two-tier wedding cake adorned with male and female figurines reflects the personalities of Moitra and Misra. The cake’s tag reads 'MP', representing Mahua and Pinaki, and is decorated with a handbag, sunglasses, a gavel, and briefcases.

For those unfamiliar, the Trinamool leader is known for her fondness for luxury handbags. In 2023, she sparked controversy when she was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Misra is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court, which explains his association with the gavel and briefcases.



Who is Pinaki Misra?

Born in 1959, Pinaki Misra is a well-known politician who has been an MP four times. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Puri in Odisha for the first time in 1996 when he defeated the then-Union Minister Braja Kishore Tripathy. Misra was re-elected again in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

A senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India, Misra has had an illustrious political and legal career spanning nearly three decades.

Pinaki Misra, 65, holds BA (Hons) in History from St Stephen's College, Delhi and LLB from Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. He was earlier married to Sangita Misra and has one daughter and one son. Moitra is his second wife.