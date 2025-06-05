Mahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Misra in Germany; TMC MPs congratulate ‘MM and PM’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra got married to advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra this week in Germany according to reports.

According to reports, Moitra (50) and Misra (65), got married in Germany on June 3. No official statement has been issued either by Moitra or Misra on the wedding.

TMC MP from Jadavpur Sayoni Ghosh, and TMC MP from Medinipur June Malia shared a post on X congratulating Mahua Moitra and Pinkai Mishra.

Some TMC MPs who were contacted said they were not aware of the details.

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state. She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Misra, a leader from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms.