Subscribe

Mahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Misra in Germany; TMC MPs congratulate ‘MM and PM’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany on June 3. Neither Moitra nor Misra has commented on the wedding, and some TMC MPs are unaware of the details.

PTI
Updated5 Jun 2025, 05:16 PM IST
Advertisement
New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI03_26_2025_000055B)
New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI03_26_2025_000055B)(PTI)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra got married to advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra this week in Germany according to reports.

Advertisement

According to reports, Moitra (50) and Misra (65), got married in Germany on June 3. No official statement has been issued either by Moitra or Misra on the wedding.

TMC MP from Jadavpur Sayoni Ghosh, and TMC MP from Medinipur June Malia shared a post on X congratulating Mahua Moitra and Pinkai Mishra.  

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi HC's relief to Mahua Moitra in defamation case against Nishikant Dubey

Some TMC MPs who were contacted said they were not aware of the details.

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state. She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra vs BJP over ‘terrorising’ Hindu fishmongers at Delhi’s CR Park

Misra, a leader from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms.

(Mint could not independently verify this information)

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsMahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Misra in Germany; TMC MPs congratulate ‘MM and PM’
Read Next Story