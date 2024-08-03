’Main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’: Rajya Sabha witnesses light hearted moment between SP MP and Jagdeep Dhankar | Watch

In an amusing turn of events in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's self-introduction as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' elicited a hearty reaction from Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Rajya Sabha light hearted moment between SP MP and Jagdeep Dhankar
Rajya Sabha light hearted moment between SP MP and Jagdeep Dhankar

The Rajya Sabha where the atmosphere is mostly intense with parliamentary discussions and accusations, witnessed a light hearted moment on Friday i.e. August 2. This happened when Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan introduced herself as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan,' causing Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to burst into laughter.

The Chairman burst into laughter as recently the SP MP had expressed discomfort with being addressed by her husband's name and on Friday, she playfully used it during a session. The laughter was also echoed by several other MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha.

The MP started with, “Sir main Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.”

She later said, “Did you get a lunch break today? No? This is why you're taking Jairam Ji's name repeatedly. You cannot digest your food without taking his name.”

Dhankhar responded in kind, saying, "I'll tell you on a light-hearted note. I did not take a lunch break today but I had lunch with Jairam ji," which further amused the house.

 

Earlier on July 29, when Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressed the Samajwadi MP as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan, she had strongly objected and said, “Sir, only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed.”

During that session, Bachchan also expressed her discontent and said, "This is something new, that women will be recognized by the name of their husbands like they have no existence or achievements of their own."

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, a prominent figure in both politics and film, wed megastar Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973. Together, the duo has acted in several films, such as "Zanjeer," "Sholay," "Abhimaan," "Mili," "Chupke Chupke," "Silsila," and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." The couple has two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. 

(With inputs from ANI)

