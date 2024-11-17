Majhi urges Singapore-based industrialists to invest in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a visit to Singapore, has met several industrialists in the island country and urged them to invest in the state, an official statement said here on Sunday.

During the visit, the chief minister met Ravin Jhunjhunwala, chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd, who is looking to invest in the bio-fertiliser sector.

Majhi urged Jhunjhunwala to set up a facility in Odisha and assured him of all necessary support from the state government, it said.

The chief minister also held a meeting with Vivek Agarwal, promoter of Visa Group Ltd, there and urged him to expand capacity, increase value-added products and create more employment in the state in the steel and ferro-chrome sectors, it said.

A high-level delegation led by Majhi is on a six-day official visit to Singapore to woo investors.

The Odisha government delegation visited Sembcorp Industries Ltd, where it explored Singapore's advancements in renewable energy and met Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO.

Members of the delegation discussed Sembcorp's upcoming green ammonia project in Odisha as well as other renewable energy projects in India.

The chief minister invited Yin and the Sembcorp officials to the 'Utkarsh Odisha Conclave' to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29, next year.

Majhi also met CT Metrix founder Edward Morton, B C Tan, chairman of UBCT, along with iHub Inc founder and CEO Sushant Patnaik, and discussed the developments in semiconductors, medical equipment manufacturing and smart city solutions.

Stating that semiconductors and electronics manufacturing are a thrust sector for the state, he assured that the Odisha government will take proactive measures to ensure the development of a robust electronics ecosystem in the state.

“This is my first foreign visit as chief minister, and we chose Singapore for the Odisha business meet due to its thriving industrial ecosystem and innovative practices. Singapore’s excellence in infrastructure, logistics, and urban management presents valuable lessons for our rapidly urbanising state,” Majhi said in the statement.

India and Singapore share strong economic, strategic, and cultural ties, and Odisha is poised to enhance this partnership, he said.

The CM said his government is committed to providing full facilitation for investors, offering opportunities in sectors like handloom, seafood, and skilled workers.

“Odisha’s strategic location on India’s eastern seaboard makes it a major investment hub, particularly for green fuels and renewable energy. Today’s engagements provided us with valuable insights to further enhance our industrial ecosystem and attract global investments,” said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain.

The high-level delegation led by Majhi visited Singapore on Saturday and scheduled to hold investors’ meet there on November 19 and 20.

Apart from key industrialists of Singapore, industry leaders from Odisha, including Sunil Gupta from Vedanta Aluminium and representatives from leading business associations, are scheduled to attend the meet.