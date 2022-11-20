Major banks increase lending rates by 190 bps after RBI's repo rate hike

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate in four tranches since May 2022, all major banks have increased their external benchmark-based lending rates (EBLRs) by 190 basis points (bps). The RBI hiked the repo rate four times to contain the inflation and there are expectations that another repo rate hike is on the cards. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank, which gives recommendations to the bank regarding the interest rates, is expected to meet again early next month.

