Major security breach at Aditya Roy Kapur's Mumbai residence, Dubai woman held

A woman has reportedly been detained for allegedly trespassing into Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur's residence in Bandra West’s Rizvi Complex in Mumbai.

According to police officials, the woman, who is said to be a Dubai resident, showed up at the actor’s home claiming she had a scheduled meeting with him.

The Mumbai Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter based on a complaint lodged by the actor's domestic staff.

Security breach at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments The security breach at Aditya Roy Kapur's residence comes on the heel of multiple high-profile security breaches, including the one at Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, earlier this month.

On May 22, a woman was detained by the Mumbai Police after she was found attempting to enter the building unlawfully. Police confirmed that the woman was stopped before reaching Salman Khan's private quarters and is currently under interrogation, reported ANI.

The woman's identity and origin are yet to be verified, and officials are left to determine whether the woman was a local resident or someone who travelled from another region.

Another intruder, a male, from Chhattisgarh was apprehended on May 20 while attempting to stealthily enter the premises of Galaxy Apartments. The man, however, was intercepted before gaining access and promptly handed over to the police.

Preliminary investigations have verified his identity and hometown, though his intentions behind the attempted intrusion are still being probed.

Other related incidents; Saif Ali Khan attack The alleged intrusion incident involving Aditya Roy Kapur, Salman Khan also comes months after actor Sai Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed in his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra of Mumbai.