Makar Sankranti 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 14 extended wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2025. Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival celebrated across India as the new agricultural cycle begins and winter ends.

Mahakumbh 2025 Live Updates In a video message, the CM said, “I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is a festival and a celebration to express gratitude towards lord Sun. Followers of Sanatan Dharm celebrate this festival with different names in different parts of the country..."

While speaking on the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh, CM Adityanath said, "Today is the first day of the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh. It is incredible to witness the attraction towards the Maha Kumbh in the country and the world. Yesterday almost 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam."

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the harvest season. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Makar Sankranti Punya Kala will fall from 09:03 AM to 05:46 PM. In several other parts of India, the holiday is associated with til (sesame seeds), which are eaten in sweets prepared with jaggery (a type of sugar), thus earning the holiday the nickname Til Sankranti in some regions.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 Celebrations The Makar Sankranti festival is celebrated under various names depending on the region. In North India, Hindus and Sikhs refer to it as Maghi, following the festival of Lohri. People in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana call it Makara Sankranti or Poush Sôngkrānti. In central India, it is known as Sukarat, while in Assam, it is celebrated as Magh Bihu. In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, it is called Khichdi, and in Gujarat and Rajasthan, it is known as Uttarayan. In Tamil Nadu, the festival is referred to as Thai Pongal or Pongal.

