The Supreme Court has asked the Central government to make a portal to assist Ukraine-returned medical students in admissions to foreign colleges
The Supreme Court has suggested that the Centre assists the medical students who had returned to India from war-torn Ukraine to create a web portal giving details of the foreign universities, day after the government informed it that the students cannot be accommodated into the Indian universities. The Supreme Court has suggested that a portal is created where they could complete their courses as per the government's academic mobility programme.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that there should be a transparent system and the web portal should specify complete details of the fees and the number of seats available in the alternate foreign universities from where they could complete their courses.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought time to get instruction from the Centre on the suggestions of the Supreme Court bench.
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 23.
The top court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by students, who are undergraduate medical students of first to fourth-year batches in their respective foreign medical colleges/universities, primarily seeking transfer to medical colleges in India in their respective semesters. The students were forced to leave Ukraine in February after Russia declared a war on the country.
In the affidavit, the Central government said that the students opted to study in foreign countries due to two reasons - poor merit in NEET and affordability. The government said if they allow poor merit students in premier Indian medical colleges may lead to other legal actions from the candidates who could not get seats in these colleges.
“It is humbly submitted that in case these students with poor merit are allowed admission in premier medical colleges in India by default, there may be several litigations from those desirous candidates who could not get seats in these colleges and have taken admission in either lesser known colleges or have been deprived of a seat in medical colleges," the affidavit said.
It, however, had said that to aid and assist the Indian students who returned from Ukraine and could not complete their MBBS courses, NMC issued a Public Notice dated September 6, indicating that it would accept completion of their remaining courses in other countries (with the approval of parent university/Institution in Ukraine).
