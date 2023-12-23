If you are the one who looks out for long weekend travel plans, then here is your quick guide. As the new year is about to set in, there are potentially about 15 long weekends in 2024. Here's a list of holidays you need to look out for to plan your next mini-travel destination. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates, and trading holidays in the new year Long Weekends 2024: Check out the full list here January 2024 In the first month of the year, there are about three long weekends.

1. December 30: (Saturday), December 31 (New Year's Eve), January 1: New Year (Sunday). You can take an off either on 29 December or 2nd January and make use of the four days to plan any short trip of your choice.

2. January 13: Lohri (Saturday), January 14: Sunday, January 15: Makar Sankranti, Pongal (Monday). You may take-offs on January 12 and January 16 to get four days off for a vacation

3. January 26: Republic Day (Friday), January 27 (Saturday), January 28 (Sunday)

March 2024 In March, there are three long weekends with festivals like Mahashivratri, Holi, and Easter in place.

1. March 8: Mahashivratri (Friday), 9 March (Saturday), 10 March (Sunday). If you take an off on 11 March, you can go on a four-day long vacation.

2. March 23: (Saturday), March 24 (Sunday), March 25: Holi (Monday). Take a day off on either Friday or Tuesday or both days to enjoy a five-day long vacation.

3. March 29: Good Friday (Friday), March 30 (Saturday), 31 March: Easter (Monday). Here you can apply for leave for Thursday Monday or both days to enjoy a five-day long vacation.

May 2024 1. May 23: Buddha Purnima (Thursday), May 25 (Saturday), May 26 (Sunday). Here you can take a day off on Friday i.e. 24 May and plan for a day vacation.

June 2024 1. June 15 (Saturday), June 16 (Sunday), June 17: Bakri Id (Monday).

August 2024 1. August 15: Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Thursday), August 17 (Saturday), August 18 (Sunday), August 19: Raksha Bandhan (Monday). Suppose you take a leave on 16 August ie. Friday, you can plan a five-day vacation.

2. August 24: (Saturday), August 25 (Sunday), August 26: Janmashthami (Monday). If you wish to take a four-day vacation, you can take a leave on August 27 i.e. Tuesday.

September 2024 There are two long weekends in September as festivals like Onam, and Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated.

1. September 5: Onam (Thursday), September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi, September 8 (Sunday). By taking an off on September 6, you can go on a four-day vacation.

2. September 14: (Saturday), September 15 (Sunday), September 16: Eid Milad Un Nabi (Monday)

October 2024 1. October 11: Maha Navmi (Friday), October 12: Dussehra (Saturday), October 13 (Sunday). If you take a day off on either Thursday or Monday or maybe both days you can plan for a five-day long vacation.

November 2024 1. November 1: Diwali (Friday), November 2 (Saturday), November 3 (Bhai Dooj)

2. November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti, November 16 (Saturday), November 17 (Sunday)

