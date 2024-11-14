Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday, November 14, stoked controversy with his “busy making reels" remark on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta after the BJP leader's “Dharamyuddh" remark. During a public rally in Nagpur on Wednesday, November 13, Kanhaiya Kumar took a jibe at Devendra Fadnavis and said the job of saving 'dharma' should be of everyone, and it should not be like people are saving the religion and Deputy CM's wife is “making reels on Instagram." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this is a 'Dharamyuddh'. This is a good thing. It is our Dharam to protect the democracy and the constitution for which I am standing and giving a speech today. Whichever leader talks about saving religion, you have to ask only one thing to that leader who is giving you speech about saving religion that will your son or daughter join us in this fight to save religion?" Kanhaiya said.

Kanhaiya Kumar further added, “Will this happen that the responsibility of saving the religion will be ours and your children will study in Oxford Cambridge universities. If we want to save religion, let us save it together. It can't be like we save religion and the Deputy Chief Minister's wife makes reels on Instagram. It can't be like that. Everyone will save the religion together." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WHAT DID DEVENDRA FADNAVIS SAY? Addressing a poll campaign in poll-bound state of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said “vote-jihad" should be countered with “dharam-yuddh" of the vote.

Kanhaiya's remarks drew strong criticism from the BJP. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called Kanhaiya "Naxali Afzal Guru Samarthak" and said his remarks are an insult to all the Marathi women

“Hey you Naxali Afzal Guru supporter Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar. How dare you insult a daughter of Maharashtra. Amruta Fadnavis' insult is an insult of each and every Marathi woman. Those using terms like 'rejected maal', 'imported maal' will be taught a lesson by the people of Maharashtra," Poonawalla stated in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}