Malala Day, observed annually since 2013, celebrates Malala Yousafzai's fight for girls' education.

Malala Yousafzai, the renowned education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, shared throwback images on the eve of her 26th birthday, which coincides with Malala Day, observed annually since 2013. Malala commemorated the 10th anniversary of her iconic speech at the United Nations, expressing gratitude for the incredible journey she has embarked upon since then. "It’s hard to believe tomorrow is my 26th birthday – ten years since I spoke at the United Nations," Malala tweeted. The activist stated that her 16-year-old self could not have anticipated the remarkable experiences, inspiring individuals she would meet, and the places she would visit. However, her unwavering determination to fight for girls' education remained unchanged. Malala further revealed that since that momentous day, she made a commitment to spend her birthdays with girls, leading her to Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, Ethiopia, and refugee camps in Lebanon, Rwanda, and Iraq. This tradition has allowed her to connect with young girls around the world and advocate for their right to education.

History

The history of Malala Day dates back to the attack on Malala in 2012 on 9 October, when she was shot by the Taliban for opposing their restrictions on female education in Pakistan. The attack was condemned worldwide. Prior to the attack, she had been writing a blog under a pseudonym, highlighting the increasing military activity in her hometown and expressing concerns about the potential attack on her school. The incident propelled her to international prominence as a symbol of the fight for girls' education, reported BQ Prime.

Significance

Malala Day holds great significance as a global celebration that highlights the importance of education and women's rights. It emphasises that education is not a privilege but a fundamental right for girls everywhere. The day serves as a reminder that individual determination and standing up for one's beliefs can have a profound impact on the world.

In 2014, Malala received the Nobel Prize at the age of 17 for her tireless efforts in promoting education for children. Her remarkable journey continues to inspire and drive change, leaving an indelible mark on the world.