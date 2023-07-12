History

The history of Malala Day dates back to the attack on Malala in 2012 on 9 October, when she was shot by the Taliban for opposing their restrictions on female education in Pakistan. The attack was condemned worldwide. Prior to the attack, she had been writing a blog under a pseudonym, highlighting the increasing military activity in her hometown and expressing concerns about the potential attack on her school. The incident propelled her to international prominence as a symbol of the fight for girls' education, reported BQ Prime.