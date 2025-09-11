Govt directs states to act on malaria, dengue prevention; focus on Delhi

The Central government has urged states and Union territories to intensify preventive measures against malaria and dengue, with a review planned specifically for Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Union health minister J.P. Nadda in an advisory also advised state health ministers to review the situation and prepare action plans within 20 days. Municipal corporations, panchayats, and local bodies have been instructed to intensify community awareness drives.

Hospitals, including those under the Central government, have been directed to ensure they have adequate drugs, diagnostics, beds, and mosquito-free premises.

Nadda, during a meeting on malaria and dengue on 10 September, highlighted that the country had made significant progress in its fight against malaria, reducing cases by 78% and deaths by nearly 78% between 2015 and 2024.

Between 2022 and 2024, 160 districts did not report a single case of malaria, while in 33 states and Union territories, the average number of annual cases detected—or the annual parasite Incidence—was less than one, according to the Union health ministry.

India’s efforts to eliminate malaria by 2030 include the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination (2023-27); Integrated Health Management Platform (IHIP) for real-time monitoring; enhanced Asha incentives for community-health workers; and large-scale distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs). The government also recognizes districts that achieve ‘Zero Malaria’ status.

During the review, Nadda also took stock of the current status of dengue, noting that all states and Union territories (except Ladakh) are endemic to both dengue and chikungunya, with the highest risk of outbreaks during monsoon and post-monsoon periods.

To manage this, the National Dengue Control Strategy is focusing on surveillance, case management, vector control, and community awareness, under which more than 5,520 dengue and 2,530 chikungunya diagnostic kits have been supplied to states.