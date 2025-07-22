Maldives' 60th Independence Day: PM Modi to be Guest of Honour — check date and why it is important for India

The Maldives is set to celebrate 60 years of independence on Saturday, July 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the event as the ‘Guest of Honour’. During the visit, PM Modi will hold a meeting with Mohamed Muizzu, the 8th president of the Republic of Maldives.

“Prime Minister will be the ‘Guest of Honour’ at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives on July 26, 2025. During the visit, Prime Minister will meet H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and hold discussions on issues of mutual interest," a Ministry of External Affairs communication dated 20 July stated. PM Modi's visit to the South Asian country aims to deepen bilateral relationship and defence ties between the two countries.

PM Modi and President Muizzu will review the progress in implementing the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’. Notably, this treaty was adopted during the Maldives president's State Visit to India in October 2024.

A varied range of celebrations will mark Independence Day, from float parades and cultural performances to military displays. The Edition reported that the Maldives' Ministry of Dhivehi Language, Culture and Heritage recently released the official schedule for Independence Day.

Maldives' Independence Day key events Key Independence Day activities scheduled for July 26 are listed below:

National flag-raising ceremony will be held at Republic Square at 6:00 am.

At 4:15 pm, sports and cultural activities will take place at Republic Square. In addition to school groups and cultural activities, a military drill by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and parades by the National Cadet Corps will mark the day. The official ceremony to mark Independence Day at Social Centre will occur at 8:30 pm.

The second phase of PM Modi's travel itinerary will be preceded by a two-day official visit to the United Kingdom from July 23 to 24, 2025. At the invitation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, PM Modi will make his fourth visit to Britain as Indian Prime Minister.